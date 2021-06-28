IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states for next 5 days, check list here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (June 27, 2021) issued a new weather prediction for the Sub-Himalayan region and many Northeastern states. According to the latest prediction issued by the Met department, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and other Northeastern states will receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the next five days till July 1 under the influence of strong moist southwesterly winds.

The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya during the next 5 days; Arunachal Pradesh on June 27 and 28; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 30 and July 1.

"Isolated extremely falls also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 28th-30th and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 30th June and 1st July, 2021," the IMD said in a series of tweets.

The IMD also predicted that Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas are likely to witness mild rains in the last 24 hours.

Head of SID at the Climate Research and Services Pune, K. S. Hosalikar, on Monday (June 28, 2021) tweeted, “Mumbai Thane Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas recd mid rains in last 24 hrs at 8.30 am in the morning. Max range of rain was between 20-40 mm of rain mostly towards Thane NM side and NW Suburbs. It didn't rain much tonight. Forecast by IMD is light to mod rains with occasional showers.”

The weather department also revealed that moist easterly winds are expected to pick up in strength, causing enhanced rain all along the Himalayan foothills regions of north Bihar, north UP and Uttarakhand July 1 and 2.

“The trough at mean sea level from East Uttar Pradesh to northwest Bay of Bengal now runs from north-west Uttar Pradesh to northwest Bay of Bengal across East Uttar Pradesh, south Jharkhand and north Odisha,” said IMD.

Additionally, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are also likely to face strong surface winds on June 30 and July 1.

The weather department also issued a warning which revealed that moderate thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is likely over parts of UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Moderate thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, north Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 27, 2021

"This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors," it said.

Lastly, IMD said that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of monsoon over west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab for the next week.

Live TV