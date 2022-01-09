IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad today

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with few spells of heavy intensity rain is likelky to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday (Januray 9, 2022) during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with few spells of heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar)," IMD said in a tweet.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Karnal, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Jalesar (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) next 2 hours," the tweet added. Earlier, on Saturday, the national capital received overnight rainfall with thunderstorms resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi`s air quality improved from `poor` category to `moderate` with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132 as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on Saturday morning.

This was the best air quality in Delhi since October 26 last year, when it was recorded at 139.On Thursday, the air quality in Delhi stood at 258.

