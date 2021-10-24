IMD predicts thunderstorm, light rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana today

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (October 24, 2021) said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely to occur in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"24/10/2021: 07:20 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Rohtak (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Hastinapur (U.P.)," tweeted the weather agency.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Rajaund, Mahendargarh (Haryana) Deoband, Bahajoi, Narora (U.P.) during next 2 hours.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Rajaund, Mahendargarh (Haryana) Deoband, Bahajoi, Narora (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam district also received the season`s first snowfall on Saturday morning. The union territory`s famous tourist spot Gulmarg also received season`s first snowfall this morning while the Srinagar district received light showers of rain.

