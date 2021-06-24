IMD weather update: Delhi likely to witness partly cloudy sky, parts of UP to receive rainfall today

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (June 24, 2021) predicted that the national capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. According to the Met department, the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official weather marker for the city, revealed that the minimum temperature is likely to be 28 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the Met department also issued a rainfall alert for several parts of Uttar Pradesh.

“Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Saharanpur, Roorkee(Uttarakhand), Hastinapur, Chandpur, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Shamli, Khatoli, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Sambhal, Atrauli, Pahasu, Amroha, Najibabad, Bijnor (U.P.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours,” IMD said on Twitter on Thursday morning.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Isolated places of Northeast, East Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Indrapuram, Chapraula, Dadri, Bulandshahr, Sikandrabad, Khurja(UP) & adjoining areas during next 2 hours," another tweet by India Meteorological Department said.

Amid the speculations of monsoons arriving in the national capital soon, the air quality of the city remained in the moderate category on Thursday morning. As per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 182 in the city, which is in the higher-end of the moderate category.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) stated that, “The overall Delhi air quality has deteriorated to moderate category, due to transport of coarse dust particles from dry arid regions. Surface winds are moderate and westerly. Although ventilation is favourable for dispersion, an increase in dust long range transport is expected for the next three days. AQI is likely to deteriorate and stay in the moderate category with PM10 as the lead pollutant for the next three days. AQI may touch the poor category for a shorter period.”

