In AAP Vs BJP Battle, Hindutva Takes Center Stage In Delhi Politics | DNA Analysis

Delhi Election 2025: Delhi’s political landscape has undergone a significant shift over the years, evolving from battles over inflation and corruption to a new focus on Hindutva. Once, the BJP lost power in the capital due to the soaring prices of onions and inflation, making way for the Congress. However, after 15 years in power, the Congress faced defeat over allegations of corruption. In today'd DNA, Zee News has analysed the ongoing tussle between the BJP and the AAP:

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) then rose to prominence, securing power through a focus on welfare policies and free schemes. For the past decade, the party has maintained its hold on the capital. But for the first time, Hindutva has emerged as a central issue in Delhi politics. The BJP has been targeting Kejriwal over issues like Rohingya settlements, accusing his government of harbouring illegal immigrants. However, Kejriwal has countered by emphasizing his devotion to Lord Ram and Hanuman, actively engaging with Hindu religious leaders and introducing welfare schemes for priests and granthis (Sikh religious leaders).

In a bold move, Kejriwal recently launched the "Pujari-Granthi Scheme" at the iconic Marghat Wale Baba Temple, registering the temple’s priest himself under the program. The scheme offers a stipend of ?18,000 to priests and granthis, which could prove to be a political game-changer.

Kejriwal’s focus on Hindutva has drawn sharp reactions from the BJP. The party has held press conferences criticizing the scheme and staged protests outside Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. In a surprising twist, the BJP has also begun raising concerns about the neglect of imams, signalling a complex political strategy.

While the BJP continues its efforts to corner Kejriwal over allegations of settling illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, the issue has not gained the traction they anticipated. For instance, two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested in Katwaria Sarai today, but the matter has not significantly swayed public opinion.

Meanwhile, AAP has doubled down on its Hindutva narrative, frequently invoking the blessings of Lord Ram and Hanuman. This aggressive shift seems to position Kejriwal ahead in this emerging political race. Delhi’s politics, which once revolved around issues like inflation, corruption, and development, now appears to have placed Hindutva at its core. For now, Kejriwal seems to be leading this new narrative in the capital.