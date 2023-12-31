trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704594
In Last Mann Ki Baat Of 2023, PM Modi Lauds People's Enthusiasm For Ayodhya Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people are expressing their feelings for Ayodhya's Ram TempleR in different ways for, such as composing new ‘bhajans’, writing poems, and making paintings. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the year 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted the people of India to welcome the new year with new energy and enthusiasm. He said that the 108 episodes of his monthly radio programme have showcased the examples of public participation and inspiration from various sectors and regions of the country.

He said that after reaching this stage, the people have to resolve to grow afresh with new energy and at a faster pace. He added that it is a pleasant coincidence that the first sunrise of 2024 will be on the next day of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

He also expressed his happiness over the enthusiasm of the entire country for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said that people are expressing their feelings in different ways, such as composing new ‘bhajans’, writing poems, and making paintings. He said that the Ram temple is a symbol of the cultural and spiritual heritage of India and a source of inspiration for the future generations.

