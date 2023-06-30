In Late-Night Move, TN Governor Takes Back Dismissal Of Jailed DMK Minister Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: In a dramatic late-night development, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi took back a contentious order to dismiss the jailed Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who has been accused and arrested in connection with a money laundering case. Sources claimed that the Governor late night decided to keep the dismissal order in abeyance till further communication and also informed Chief Minister M K Stalin about it. Sources also claimed that Governor RN Ravi will now consult the Attorney General in the matter and Balaji will remain minister for now.

The development came hours after the Governor dismissed V Senthil Balaji, accused in a money laundering case, from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. "Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect", stated a release issued by the Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu.

Balaji, who was arrested two weeks ago, is currently in jail amid criminal proceedings in an alleged cash-for-jobs scandal. Interestingly, he had been retained as a minister without portfolio by Chief Minister M K Stalin, a decision that Governor Ravi had decided to unilaterally override.

CM Stalin Hits Out At Governor

Hitting out at Governor RN Ravi over the dismissal of jailed minister Senthil Balaji, Stalin said saying he does not have the right to do so and his government will proceed legally in the matter. The minister had been arrested in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam case. Speaking to reporters in the wake of the arrest of the fellow DMK leader, CM Stalin said, "Governor doesn't have the right (to dismiss a sitting minister) and we will face this legally."

#WATCH | "The Governor doesn't have rights, we will face this legally," says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the dismissal of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji by Governor RN Ravi https://t.co/ba818uQX8t pic.twitter.com/B4NXeYM3kI June 29, 2023

Also lashing out at the Governor, DMK leader A Saravanan accused the Governor of undermining the Constitution, saying that the order, dismissing Balaji from the state's council of ministers, is not even worth the paper it was drafted on.

"Who does the Governor thinks he is? Does he have the constitutional authority (to dismiss Senthil Balaji)? The Governor is undermining the constitution. He is catering to the Sanatan Dharma. The law of the land isn't determined by the Sanatan Dharma. For a Governor, the constitution should be the Bible, Gita, and Quran. He is acting like a clown, trying to appease his political masters. His order isn't even worth the paper it was drafted on. It must be consigned to the dustbin," the DMK leader said.

Former Union minister and Congress leader Manish Tewari, too, slammed the dismissal of the jailed minister, tweeting, "Article 164 of COI" The Chief Minister shall be appointed by the Governor and the other Ministers shall be appointed by the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister... Since Ministers are appointed on the advice of the CM they can be removed ONLY on the advice of the CM. Unconstitutional Gov."

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a cash-for-jobs scam case. He was later admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains. He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice. The Supreme Court, earlier this month, refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order allowing Balaji to be moved to a private hospital in Chennai and admitted a habeas corpus petition filed against his arrest.

The Mk Stalin-led DMK government is at odds with the Governor's office amid disagreements over several issues, most notably, the Governor's refusal to assent to legislation passed by the state assembly. The DMK had last year petitioned President Droupadi Murmu, alleging unconstitutional conduct by Governor Ravi and his failure to sign a substantial number of bills passed by the Assembly.