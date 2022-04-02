Inauguration of cross-border rail link to energy pacts: PM Modi holds talks with Nepal PM - 10 points

New Delhi: With aim of taking India-Nepal relations to new heights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday (April 2) launched multiple projects to boost connectivity between the two countries. Deuba, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit.

"PM Deuba is an old friend of India. As the PM, this is his fifth visit to India. He has played an important role in developing India-Nepal relations. The friendship between India and Nepal, relations between our people is an example that can't be seen anywhere else in the world. Our civilization, culture, and the threads of our exchange have been linked since ancient times. We have been companions of each other`s happiness and sorrow since time immemorial," said PM Modi.

Here are the key points from the talks:

1) PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Deuba inaugurated a 35-km long cross-border rail link between Jaynagar in Bihar and Nepal's Kurtha.

2) PM Modi and his Nepal PM Deuba inaugurated Solu power transmission line in Nepal.

3) Modi and Deuba launched RuPay payment card in Nepal.

4) India, Nepal finalized four pacts to expand ties in areas such as railways, and energy after talks between Modi and Deuba.

5) We discussed boundary issue and I urged PM Modi to resolve it through the establishment of bilateral mechanism," said Nepal PM Deuba

6) Nepal's relationship with India is highly important, Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba said after talks with PM Modi.

7) We agreed on greater participation by Indian companies in Nepal's hydropower development plans, said PM Modi.

8) "Our joint vision statement on power cooperation will prove to be a blueprint for future cooperation," Modi said

9) The Indian PM highlighted that the friendly ties between India and Nepal are unique. "Such friendship is not seen anywhere else in the world," Modi said.

10) PM Modi further reiterated India`s firm support in Nepal`s journey of peace, prosperity and development.

