New Delhi: In a first, a made-in-India gun was used fo the ceremonial 21-shot salute to the tricolour at the historic Red Fort on Independence Day. This is a big day for the country as till now, only British guns were used for the ceremonial salute. For the unversed, the indigenous howitzer gun that was used for the ceremonial salute on Monday has been designed by the Centre-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also commended the armed forces personnel for adopting his vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and taking steps towards realising it.

What is the 21-gun salute?

In India, on Independence Day, a 21-gun salute occurs after the national anthem is played by a military band after the Prime Minister unfurls the tricolour at the Red Fort. It is done by the firings of cannons or artillery. This tradition has western roots. In the past, western navies would fire guns at the port in a specific manner to show that there was no offensive intention.

India got the tradition from the British who had different kinds of gun salutes.

What is the made-in-India ATAGS?

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System or ATAGS was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and its Pune-based facility Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE). It is a 155 mm x 52 calibre howitzer gun with a range of about 48 km.

PM Modi lauds 'atmanirbhar' attitude of armed forces

"I want to salute the soldiers of this country from my heart. The manner in which my vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat has been collectively adopted by the soldiers and officers of the armed forces, I can not salute them enough."

It is not a small resolution when a soldier decided to list 300 items that it will not import from other countries, Modi said.

He was referring to the Defence Ministry's decision to issue multiple "positive indigenisation lists" that lists 300 plus items which will not be imported after a certain period of time.

"I can see the seeds of Atmanirbhar Bharat in that resolution that will lead to the birth of a big tree," Modi added.