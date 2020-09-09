India condemns attack on Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh's convoy

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India condemned the deadly bomb attack which rocked Kabul targeting Afghanistan's first Vice President Amrullah Saleh. The bomb attack on the Afghan vice president's convoy on Wednesday morning killed 10 people and injured more than a dozen people and left.

Reuters photo

New Delhi: India condemned the deadly bomb attack which rocked Kabul targeting Afghanistan's first Vice President Amrullah Saleh. The bomb attack on the Afghan vice president's convoy on Wednesday morning killed 10 people and injured more than a dozen people and left.

Taking to Twitter to condemn the attack, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India stands with Afghanistan in the fight to eradicate "terror infrastructure and sponsors" for enduring peace in that country.

"India strongly condemns cowardly terrorist attack on Afg VP @AmrullahSaleh2. Our condolences to martyrs & prayers with injured," Srivastava wrote on Twitter.  

Though no one has claimed responsibility for the bombing and the Taliban quickly denied they were behind the attack.

Vice President Saleh, who is also Afghanistan's former intelligence chief, suffered minor burns in the blast. He said in his first television appearance immediately after the attack that he was fine and had sustained only slight burns. 

"Me and my younger son who was also with me are fine," Saleh said in the footage. He appeared on TV with bandages on one hand.

The Interior Ministry's spokesman, Tariq Arian, said that Saleh's convoy was the intended target. Earlier, at least two civilians were reportedly killed but the death toll later rose to 10. The ministry said at least 15 people were wounded.

