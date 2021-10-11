India condemns terror attack in Afghanistan mosque: Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi: Strongly condemning the terrorist attack on an Afghanistan mosque, India has shown solidarity with the troubled nation. The attack on a Shia Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan saw more than 100 people losing lives and several others being injured. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack in a press release on Monday (October 11).

"We extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims during their difficult time," the release added. "India stands committed in the fight against the scourge of terrorism and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan. We stand with the people of Afghanistan and hope that perpetrators of this attack would be identified and brought to justice expeditiously," the release read.

On Friday, the deadly blast ripped through Sayed Abad Mosque in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz as local residents attended the mosque for Friday prayer. More than 100 people were killed in the attack while several were injured. Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the Shia mosque. It was the group`s deadliest strike since the suicide bombing at the international airport in Kabul on August 26 that killed about 170 civilians and 13 US troops, according to The New York Times.

Earlier, the European Union has said that continued terrorist attacks in Afghanistan are a serious obstacle to a stable and peaceful country, where all Afghan citizens can feel safe and secure. "Continued terrorist attacks are a serious obstacle to a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, where all Afghan citizens can feel safe and secure. The European Union remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan and to supporting its people," said Peter Stano, spokesperson of European Union External Action Service (EEAS).

Condemning the recent attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, the UN Security Council (UNSC) had underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, and sponsors of terrorism to justice.

(With ANI inputs)

