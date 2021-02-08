India is proud of every Sikh, what they have done for country, says PM Modi, blames opposition for misleading them

New Delhi: India is very proud of the contribution of Sikhs towards nation-building, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha on Monday while replying to the motion of thanks on the President`s address. The Prime Minister said, "This country is proud of every Sikh. What have they not done for this country? Whatever respect we give them will always be less. I have been fortunate to spend crucial years of my life in Punjab. The language used by some against them and the attempt to mislead them will never benefit the nation."

Recalling the 1984 riots, PM Modi said, "We must not forget what happened with Punjab. It suffered the most during the partition. It cried the most during the 1984 riots. They became victims of the most painful incidents. Innocents were killed in Jammu and Kashmir. The business of weapons was carried out in the northeast. All this affected the nation."

He further said that "Many farmers, mainly from Punjab, are protesting for over 70 days on the borders of Delhi against the three newly enacted farm laws. They demand repealing of laws as well as the assurance of Minimum Support Price (MSP) by the government."

Assuring the agitating farmers, He said, "MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future. Affordable ration for the poor will continue and mandis will be modernised," while replying to the motion of thanks in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier blamed the Opposition parties including Congress for trying to `misguide` the farmers over the new agriculture laws.

Be aware of 'Foreign Destructive Ideology'

The Prime Minister slammed the narrative against his government on the farmers` issue as he warned the country against the new FDI that now stands for "Foreign Destructive Ideology". He said that the country should not subscribe to this kind of people as these elements have the mentality to jump into each protest whether it be farmers` or lawyers` or students`.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on President`s address, PM Modi said, "A new type of people have propped up in the country they are "Andolan jivi", adding "Protest is there life-source and they can be spotted in each protest site be it on anything. They cannot live without protest, we have to identify them and protect our nation from them."

He said that they instigate and then watch from the sidelines and added that each state government is feeling the same brunt as these people are parasites for the country.

Modi`s speech came in the backdrop of continued farmers' agitation at the Delhi borders that attracted international scrutiny after the Republic Day flare-up with many celebrities across the border stoking fire against the Centre`s attitude on the movement.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV