India Lists Pakistan-Based Abdul Rehman Makki as UN-Listed Terrorist

New Delhi: After the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy head Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist, India added him to the list of UN-designated terrorists on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the order comes into effect immediately. The foreign ministry states that Makki is the deputy chief of LeT and a member of Shura. Notably, Abdul Makki is Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law in the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD). His father's name is Hafiz Abdullah Bahwalpuri, and he has at least six aliases, according to the UN.

According to the media reports, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council's ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed. Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation."

"Threats from terrorist organisations in the region remain high and listings and sanctions by the UNSC, are an effective tool to curb such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region," he added.

The developments came just days after China dropped its 'technical hold' on designating Abdul Makki as a global terrorist under the 1267 UN Sanctions Committee, leaving the country isolated in the Security Council.