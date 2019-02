A day after Indian Air Force crossed the Line of Control (LoC) Tuesday and destroyed a major terrorist training camp, Pakistan attempted to strike back and failed.

Both India and Pakistan shot each other's warplanes following an unsuccessful attempt by the border nation to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes.

India said it shot down an F-16 warplane of Pakistan while it lost a MiG 21 during the fierce engagement between the air forces of the two countries along the Line of Control(LoC).

India later slammed Pakistan for the vulgar display of the injured IAF personnel and demanded that he be handed back safely.

While highlighting Pakistan's flip flops over IAF personnel, India reiterated that Pakistan does not appear to be acting on the issue of terrorism. "The DG ISPR had tweeted that there is only one Indian pilot in Pakistan's custody. This is directly contradictory to his earlier tweet which claimed two pilots were in their custody," said a top source.

February 26's pre-dawn operation of the IAF came 11 days after the terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The attack was claimed by proscribed group Jaish-e-Mohammad