Live updates: US urges India, Pakistan to cease cross-border military activity, de-escalate situation

28 February 2019, 08:48 AM Pakistan also warned that a complete blackout or shutdown could be carried out across the LoC, Working Boundary, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad's E Sector, Lahore Cantonment, Sialkot Cantonment, Karachi Cantonment, Pasni Coastline and Okara cantonment.

28 February 2019, 08:43 AM An emergency has been imposed at administrative levels in Pakistani city Karachi. The emergency does not apply to the general public, but for the administrators to take precautions for the residents of Karachi.

28 February 2019, 08:14 AM Pakistan violates ceasefire Thursday morning in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control in Poonch district. The Indian Army retaliated immediately. The cross firing stopped around 7 am.

28 February 2019, 08:08 AM The US State Department asks India and Pakistan to cease all cross-border military activity and work on returning to stability. It further urged both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation, including direct communication. "Cross-border terrorism, such as recent attack on India’s CRPF, poses grave threat to security of the area. We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds," US State Department tells ANI. "Further military activity will exacerbate situation," it added. Read more

28 February 2019, 07:54 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to the three armed forces of the nation in a crucial security meeting on Wednesday. The PM held back-to-back meetings with the chiefs of the armed forces, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials throughout the day as tensions escalated with border nation Pakistan. Read more.

28 February 2019, 07:46 AM Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) issue statement supporting the government. "ICPA being a patriotic and responsible union would like to extend complete support and co-operation in all operations as the situation demands. We will support the government and the PMO in this fight against terrorism. "We, as Air Indians take pride and feel duty bound towards national interest and pledge our support to the Nation and as pilots we consider ourselves as the second line of defense after the armed forces to serve our country," the association said in a statement. Indian Commercial Pilots Association: ICPA being a patriotic and responsible union would like to extend complete support and co-operation in all operations as the situation demands. We will support the government and the PMO in this fight against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/91SrDXuyi8 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019

28 February 2019, 07:24 AM The Defence Ministry on Wednesday evening confirmed that all six occupants of an ill-fated Mi-17 V5 helicopter which crashed earlier in the day in J&K's Budgam have died. The helicopter crashed at around 1010 hours near Budgam. Read more.

28 February 2019, 07:17 AM Jammu and Kashmir: All schools within a range of five Kilometers of the international border and the Line of Control (LoC) will remain closed on Thursday as per orders of District Development Commissioner. High alert has also been sounded across the state.

28 February 2019, 07:14 AM In a big win for India, the United States, Britain and France proposed that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) blacklist the head of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which was involved in attacking an Indian paramilitary convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. Read more here.