India Partly Resumes Visa Services Amid Diplomatic Row With Canada

Ottawa: Indian High Commission in Ottawa has announced the resumption of visa services for entry visa, business visa, medical visa, and conference visa categories in Canada from Thursday, ending a suspension that lasted nearly a month. This decision comes after a review of the security situation and in response to recent Canadian measures.

Suspension Of Visa Services

In September, India had "suspended till further notice" its visa services in Canada following comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the suspected involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of a Khalistani separatist. India strongly denied these allegations, which it deemed "absurd and motivated," and reciprocated by expelling a Canadian diplomat.

Last week, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats from India, following New Delhi's concerns over parity in diplomatic strength. Canada also ceased its visa and consular services in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru consulates.

India's Stand Amid Row With Canda

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, expressed that India-Canada relations are facing challenges, primarily with a particular segment of Canadian politics and their associated policies. He emphasized that the safety and security of diplomats are paramount, leading to the temporary suspension of visa services in Canada.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa stated that visa services will resume in the mentioned categories from October 26, 2023. Emergency situations will continue to be addressed by the High Commission and the Consulates General.

‘Canada A Safe Haven For Terrorists’

India has expressed concerns over Canada providing a "safe haven" to terrorists, highlighting the need to address the larger issue of terrorism and its funding and support from external sources, including India's western neighbour, Pakistan.

The situation is closely monitored, and India hopes for improvements in the safety and security of its diplomats and overall diplomatic relations with Canada. The evolving situation will guide future decisions in this matter.

