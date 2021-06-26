हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 1,183 deaths in last 24 hours, reports 48,698 new COVID-19 cases

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,01,83,143, of which, 3,94,493 have succumbed to the virus, while 5,95,565 are active cases. 

New Delhi: India recorded 48,698 new COVID-19 cases and 1,183 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday (June 26, 2021). India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,01,83,143, of which, 3,94,493 have succumbed to the virus, while 5,95,565 are active cases. A total of 2,91,93,085 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country. 

Additionally, in view of rapidly increasing Delta Plus variant cases in various states, the central government on Friday (June 25, 2021) ordered eight states and union territories in the nation to adopt immediate containment measures including preventing crowds, ramping up COVID-19 testing and vaccination drive in districts that have reported such cases. 

In a letter addressed to the governments of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Haryana, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stressed on implementing the containment measures on a priority basis. 

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday also warned that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over in India, with 75 districts of the country still having over 10 percent prevalence of coronavirus cases, while 92 districts have a 5 to 10 percent prevalence.

At a media briefing today, the Union Health Ministry also shared the data that reflects the decline of more than 83 percent in active COVID-19 cases across the country. The data also said that consistent increase in COVID recovery rate since May 3, which currently stands at 96.7 percent.

