India records 2,64,202 new COVID-19 cases, 315 deaths; Omicron tally reaches 5,753

New Delhi: India recorded 2,64,202 new COVID-19 cases, 315 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,85,350, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (January 14, 2022). The active cases stand at 12,72,073.

An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,09,345 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,48,24,706.

The country recorded 315 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,85,350: Union Health Ministry As per the ministry, over 15.17 crore balance COVID vaccine doses are available with the States/UTs to be administered — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

India logged 265 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 5,753, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

A total of 27 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded ​​155.39 crore. More than 15.17 crore balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Live TV