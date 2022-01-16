India records 2,71,202 new Covid-19 cases, 314 deaths; Omicron tally at 7,743

New Delhi: India recorded 2,71,202 new Covid-19 cases, 314 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,86,066, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (January 16, 2022). The active cases stand at 15,50,377.

An increase of 1,32,557 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,38,331 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,50,85,721.

Daily positivity rate: 16.28%) Confirmed cases of Omicron: 7,743

The active cases comprises 4.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.51 per cent, the ministry said.

India also logged 1,702 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 7,743, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 13.69 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded ​​​​156.76 crore. A total of 70,24,48,838 samples were tested up to January 15 of which 16,65,404 samples were tested on January 15, said the Ministry of Health.

