India records 30,773 new COVID-19 cases, 309 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 30,773 new COVID-19 cases and 309 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,34,17,390 and death toll to 4,44,838, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (September 19, 2021).

The country also recorded 38,945 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,26,71,167 and the active caseload now stands at 3,32,158. A decrease of 8,481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The recovery rate is 97.68 percent. The weekly positivity rate of 2.04 percent, while the daily positivity rate stood at 2.04 percent, which is below 3 percent for the last 20 days.

Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that a total of 55,23,40,168 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 18th September 2021. Of this, 15,59,895 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kerala, which is one of the worst-hit states, saw a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The state reported 19,352 infections, and 143 deaths, taking the total affected in the state to 44,88,840 and the toll to 23,439 on Saturday. The state had reported 23,260 cases on Friday.

On the other hand, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,391 new COVID-19 cases and 80 fatalities, which took the state's infection tally to 65,18,502 and the death toll to 1,38,469. As many as 3,841 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recovered cases to 63,28,561. There are 47,919 active cases in the state now.

Live TV