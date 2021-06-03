India records over 1.34 lakh new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest deaths in 35 days

NEW DELHI: In a partial increase in the daily number of coronavirus cases, India on Thursday reported 1,34,154 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases stood at 1,32,788. With the addition of new cases, the cumulative load in the country now stands at 2,84,41,986.

According to the latest Union Health Ministry data released at 9 AM, there were a total of 2,11,499 discharges and 2,887 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours dipped to a nearly 35-day low with 2,887 more people succumbing to the disease. With this, the death toll in the country has reached 3,37,989.

The total number of recoveries has now reached 2,63,90,584 and the recovery rate stands at 92.79%.

India has tested 35,37,82,648 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Out of these, 21,59,873 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The country has so far administered 22,10,43,693 anti-Covid jabs. As many as 24,26,265 doses out of the total were given in the last 24 hours.

The Centre had earlier said the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in some states remains a cause of concern and while a few others like Delhi and Maharashtra are plateauing in terms of daily cases, these are "very early signals" and containment efforts have to continue to break the chain of transmission.

Addressing a news briefing, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 13 states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, are showing early signs of plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

He said states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal are still showing an increase in daily infections.

Delhi, which had recorded 25,294 cases on April 24, registered 24,253 cases on May 2. Similarly, Maharashtra had reported 65,442 infections on April 24 and 62,417 on April 30. Chhattisgarh, where 15,583 cases were reported on April 29, recorded 14,087 fresh cases on May 2.

A similar trend has been seen in Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

On the situation in districts, Agarwal said Durg, Gariyaband, Raipur, Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh; Chhindwara, Guna, Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh, Leh in Ladakh; Nirmal in Telangana are showing signs of decline in cases in the last 15 days.

