Now, update COVID-19 vaccination status on Aarogya Setu app, here's a step by step guide

New Delhi: The COVID-19 vaccination status can be updated on Aarogya Setu mobile app through a self-assessment process and the facility will make it easier to check the vaccination status for travel purposes, the government claimed.

The Ministry of IT and Electronics said in a statement said, "Aarogya Setu has rolled out a feature to update vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu app." The Ministry said that the new facility will make it easier for people to check their vaccination status for travel purposes. The status can be updated through the mobile number registered on CoWIN.

Here's how you can update your vaccination status on Aarogya Setu app:

* Aarogya Setu app users will have to take a self-assessment on the app.

* A tab will appear on the basis of the declaration of vaccination status given by the user at the time of self-assessment.

* An OTP-based check from the CoWIN app backend helps to verify the status.

* If you have taken a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, then a single blue border status will pop up. The status denotes 'partially vaccinated' and the app icon will be grey.

* As per the self-assessment, if a user has been administered both doses, then a double border will appear and his status will show 'vaccinated' (unverified). The Aarogya Setu icon will be of grey colour here as well.

* After the verification, for the users who have taken the first dose, the 'unverified' text will be removed. The grey shade icon will now show Aarogya Setu colours.

* On clicking the '>' button, the user can get the vaccination details. but only people who have taken their first vaccine dose.

* If a person has taken the second dose of vaccine, then after 14 days, a complete blue screen will appear on the app and the status will be changed to 'You are vaccinated'.

* Click on 'Confirm' option to update your profile in the app and your vaccination details will be saved. 'Partially vaccinated/ vaccinated' status will also change accordingly.

Notably, citizens can check the vaccination details by clicking on the 'view details' button and can also download their certificate.