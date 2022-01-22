Weekend curfew in Delhi: DDMA issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines; Check what's allowed, what’s not

New Delhi: As the daily Covid-19 cases decline in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed private offices to function with 50 percent staff.

DDMA issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines for the capital on Friday and said that the weekend curfew and other restrictions, including the odd-even rule for opening shops in city markets will continue.

The order issued by the DDMA said it has been observed that as the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate are witnessing a decline, some prohibitions or restrictions may be revised in areas outside containment zones.

"Therefore, all private offices shall be allowed to function with up to 50 percent of attendance with immediate effect in the NCT of Delhi (outside of containment zones)," the DDMA order said. However, the authority added that private offices are advised to follow the practice of work from home as far as possible and ensure social distancing.

"It is also clarified that night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday and weekend curfew from 10 pm of Friday till 5 am of subsequent Monday, on the movement of individuals in NCT of Delhi, shall also remain in force in the territory of NCT of Delhi, till further order," the DDMA order stated.

In the order, DDMA clarified that other prohibited and restricted activities, which include an odd-even rule for opening shops, no dining services in restaurants, etc, shall remain unchanged and will be in force till further order.

Here's what's allowed and what's not in Delhi this weekend:

- Restaurants and bars will remain closed across Delhi. Online delivery is permitted by the government.

- All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, will remain closed till further orders.

- Metro services and public transport buses will operate with full seating capacity during the curfew but no standing commuters will be allowed.

- Markets will be closed during the weekend curfew barring those dealing in essential goods and services like groceries, vegetables, and fruits, medicines, milk among others.

- Shops in markets and malls are allowed to run on an odd-even basis between 10 am and 8 pm.

- DDMA has allowed the Private offices to function at 50% capacity as opposed to the 100% work-from-home that was in place till now. However, the offices must be situated outside containment zones.

- Cinemas, theatres, spas, and gyms will continue to be shut.

Earlier on Friday morning, the Delhi government proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops in view of the coronavirus situation but Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed that the status quo be maintained on the restrictions till the situation is better. The LG office, however, approved the government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 percent staff.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 10,756 fresh Covid cases and 38 more fatalities due to the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate declined to 18.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. As many as 434 people have succumbed to the disease in January so far.

