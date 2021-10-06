India reports 18,833 new COVID-19 cases, active count drops to lowest in nearly 7 months

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday (October 6, 2021) morning informed that India reported 18,833 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and that the active count has now dropped to its lowest in nearly 7 months. The country's active coronavirus caseload currently stands at 2,46,687, which is the lowest in 203 days.

The health ministry stated that active cases account for less than 1% of the total cases and is now at 0.73%, the lowest since March 2020. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections remained below 30,000 for the 12th straight day.

24,770 recoveries were also registered in the last 24 hours that took the total number of recoveries to 3,31,75,656. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.94%. The death toll climbed to 4,49,538 with 278 fresh fatalities. The new deaths include 151 from Kerala and 39 from Maharashtra. According to the health ministry, more than 70 per cent of the COVID-19-related deaths have occurred due to comorbidities.

As many as 14,09,825 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far in the country to 57,68,03,867. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent and has been less than three per cent for the last 37 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent and has been below three per cent for the last 103 days, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has crossed 92 crores after 59,48,360 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The health ministry informed that over 6.93 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

