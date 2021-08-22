India reports 30,948 new COVID-19 cases, 38,487 recoveries in past 24 hours

NEW DELHI: In a marked improvement in the coronavirus cases across the country, India on Sunday reported 30,948 single-day COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

During the past 24 hours, India reported 403 fatalities, the health ministry said. The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,24,234. The death toll has climbed to 4,34,367 with 403 fresh fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data.

The active cases have declined to 3,53,398, the lowest in 152 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.57 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

There has been a marked reduction of 7,942 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data said.

As many as 15,85,681 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 50,62,56,239.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 27 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at two per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 58 days, according to the Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,16,36,469, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

India had on Saturday reported 34,457 new COVID-19 cases. With this, India saw a 5.7 per cent marginal decline in the infection count since a day earlier, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the same duration, 375 new fatalities were also reported, pushing the death toll to 4,33,964, said the COVID bulletin released by the Health Ministry. According to Health Ministry data, a total of 36,347 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,15,97,982.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

