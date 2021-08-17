India’s active COVID-19 cases decline to 3,69,846, lowest in 146 days

NEW DELHI: In a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation across the country, India on Tuesday reported 25,166 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the single-day rise of 25,166 COVID-19 cases is the lowest in 154 days. Meanwhile, the active cases have declined to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days, the Health Ministry data said.

With this, the recovery rate has improved to 97.51%, the Health Ministry data said.

During the past 24 hours, the country reported 437 fatalities, pushing India's total COVID tally to 3,22,50,679 and overall death toll to 4,32,079.

The Union Health Ministry further said that a reduction of 12,101 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 15,63,985 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,66,29,524. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 22 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 53 days, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,48,754, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 55.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far with more than 88.13 lakh doses being administered in the last 24 hours, which is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the Ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

