India sends 30 tonnes of technical equipment as assistance to Mauritius to contain oil spill

New Delhi: India sends assitance to Mauritius to contain the oil spill on its south-east coast and to deal with the environmental crisis arising off it. On the request on the island nation, India sent 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF aircraft, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday (August 16, 2020).

A 10-member Indian Coast Guard (ICG) team specialising in containing oil spill has also been deployed to Mauritius, the statement said.

"In response to a request of the government of Mauritius for assistance in dealing with the environmental crisis due to oil spill on its south-east coast, the government of India has dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF aircraft to Mauritius to supplement the country's ongoing oil spill containment and salvage operations," the MEA said in a statement.

India has also sent Ayurvdeic medicines and a medical team as part of the assistance to help it in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

"The specialized equipment, consisting of ocean booms, river booms, disc skimmers, heli skimmers, power packs, blowers, salvage barge and oil absorbent graphene pads and other accessories, is specifically designed to contain the oil slick, skim oil from water, and assist in clean up and salvage operations," the MEA said.

India's move comes as a part of its policy to extend humanitarian assistance and provide disaster relief to its neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and also as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the security and growth of all region, the MEA further said.

Last week, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth declared a state of environmental emergency after a Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the coast of Mauritius and leaked hundreds of tonnes of oil in the region which is considered environmentally sensitive.

On Saturday, Mauritian authorities informed that the ship, MV Wakashio, has broken apart and the nation appealed to the international community for assistance to deal with the situation.