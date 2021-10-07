हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan

India slams Pakistan at UN, calls it 'biggest perpetrator, supporter of terrorism'

India at the sixth commitee of the 76th UNGA said that Pakistan has once again misused this August forum to repeat at "adnauseam" their litany of lies.

India slams Pakistan at UN, calls it &#039;biggest perpetrator, supporter of terrorism&#039;
Representational image

New York: Pakistan is the biggest perpetrator and supporter of terrorism masquerading us as its victim, said India at the sixth committee of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday (local time).

During the session, Counsellor/Legal Adviser Dr. Kajal Bhat said that Pakistan has once again misused this August forum to repeat at "adnauseam" their litany of lies. 

"Let me express my dismay that Pakistan has once again misused this August Forum to repeat at adnauseam their litany of lies. Here is the biggest perpetrator and supporter of terrorism masquerading us as its victim," she said in a statement.

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is, and will always be a part of India, the country has called on Pakistan to stop cleansing their own minorities including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhist and others.

"We condemn their Pavlovian response wherever the name of India is mentioned and reject all their allegations and insinuations. Jammu and Kashmir is, and will always be a part of India. We call on Pakistan to stop cleansing their own minorities including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhist and others," the Counsellor said.

She highlighted that India is a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and undertakes National Risk Assessment (NRA) related to terror financing regularly.

"This aids in assessing the threats posed by terrorists and in identification of methods and instruments used by terrorist groups to attract, move or use funds for criminal purposes. We believe that NRA has helped us to make tremendous progress in implementing the recommendations of FATF with regard to Money Laundering and terror financing risks. India is already in the process of upgrading its Financial Intelligence Network to ensure quicker referral of terror-financing cases to law enforcement agencies," she added.

Meanwhile, India piloted the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) draft to provide a comprehensive legal framework to combat terrorism. Speaking at United Nations on "measures to eliminate international terrorism", Kajal Bhat said that India firmly believes that the UN needs to do more in this direction.

"India piloted the CCIT draft to provide a comprehensive legal framework to combat terrorism. We firmly believe that the UN needs to do more in this direction," she said at UNGA 6th committee (Legal) meeting. 

