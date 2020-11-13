India's QRSAM achieves major milestone, hits pilotless target aircraft

India's Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System on Friday achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on to a Banshee Pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude. The missile launch took place from ITR Chandipur at 3.50 pm off the Odisha Coast.

The missile is propelled by a single-stage solid-propellant rocket motor and uses all indigenous subsystems. The missile is canisterised for transportation and launch using a mobile launcher capable of carrying six canisterised missiles.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO Scientists for the achievement.

All QRSAM weapon system elements like Battery Multifunction Radar, Battery Surveillance Radar, Battery Command Post Vehicle and Mobile Launcher were deployed in the flight test. The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging target with short halts. The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army.

The radar tracked the Banshee target from farthest range and missile was launched when the target was within kill zone and achieved the direct hit with terminal active homing by RF Seeker guidance. Various DRDO labs DRDL, RCI, LRDE, R&DE(E), IRDE, ITR have participated in the test.

The weapon system elements have been realized through Defence PSUs BEL, BDL and private industry L&T. The missile system is fully indigenous with active RF Seekers, Electro-Mechanical Actuation (EMA) systems sourced from various industries. The Radar is four-walled Active Phased Array Radar. All range Tracking stations, Radar, EOTs & Telemetry Stations monitored the flight parameters.