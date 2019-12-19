India successfully test-fires upgraded version of Pinaka guided rocket system

In a boost to the artillery power of Indian Army, an upgraded version of indigenously developed Pinaka guided rocket system was successfully test-fired from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast on Thursday (December 19).

Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Pinaka is an Artillery Missile System capable of striking into enemy territory up to a range of 75 kms with high precision.

On March 12, India had successfully conducted the third trial of the Pinaka guided missile in Rajasthan's Pokharan.

Pinka is equipped with a high-end guiding kit which includes an advanced navigation and control system, according to an official press release. The missile can hit targets with a high level of accuracy to achieve results desired. In Monday's trials, the missiles managed to successfully hit targets 90 kilometres away.

Mounted on a Tatra truck for mobility, Pinaka missile system can fire a salvo of 12 HE rockets in 44 seconds. Each Pinaka battery consists of: six launcher vehicles, each with 12 rockets; six loader-replenishment vehicles; three replenishment vehicles; two Command Post vehicle (one stand by) with a Fire Control computer, and the DIGICORA MET radar. A battery of six launchers is capable of neutralising an area of 1,000 m × 800 m.