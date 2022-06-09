New Delhi: In view of the India vs South Africa 1st T20 match in the national capital on Thursday (June 9, 2022), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to extend its last train timings to facilitate spectators who will use the metro to come back from the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground. The last train timings on all lines, except the Airport Express Line, have been extended by about 30-45 minutes.

The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations.

Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips, around 48, the DMRC said in a statement.

"In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match gets over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the metro," the statement read.

India vs South Africa 1st T20 today: Here are Delhi Metro's last train timings

Metro corridors include Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21-NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali), Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) and Magenta Line (Janakpuri (W)-Botanical Garden).

Last trains from terminal metro stations, on an average leave between somewhere around 11:30 pm and midnight.