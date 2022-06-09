A new-look Indian top-order will like to show more intent even as Rishabh Pant gets ready to add a new leaf to his already happening career, this time as national team captain in the five-match T20 International series against South Africa, starting in New Delhi on Thursday (June 9). KL Rahul, who was supposed to lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, suffered a groin injury which has now ruled him out of the entire series.

For Pant, leading the team to a victory in the opening game would make him and his team part of a world record of 13 successive T20I victories. Rahul’s sudden absence will pave the way for Ruturaj Gaikwad to replicate his Chennai Super Kings form in the national jersey.

But more importantly, with Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, India will have a new look top three which will also give coach Rahul Dravid a chance to check some permutation and combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup. For Pant, who has been termed as one of the potential future India captains, this is a God-sent opportunity to prove his leadership credentials in the shortest format.

India vs South Africa, 1st T20

Date and Time: June 9th 2022 (Thursday), 7 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

The live telecast of IND vs SA 1st T20 match will be available on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel/Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Bhuvnenshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.