India@75: PM Narendra Modi sets '100%' goal, coins new mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', key pointers of his speech

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. While addressing the nation from the fortified ramparts of the historic Red Fort, PM Modi also possibly delivered his second-longest speech.

The PM spoke on a wide range of issues and, while sharing his vision and the roadmap for the country, made several big announcements in his nearly one hour and 27 minutes long speech. This was PM Modi’s 8th Independence Day address to the nation.

Here are the top highlights of PM Modi's 75th Independence Day speech

-Now we have to move towards saturation. 100% villages have roads, 100% households have bank accounts, 100% beneficiaries have Ayushman Bharat cards, 100% eligible persons have Ujjwala gas connections: PM

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 100 lakh crore 'Gatishakti' initiative to bring employment opportunities for the youth, help local manufacturers become globally competitive and aid in holistic infrastructure growth.

-The National Education Policy 2020 will become a major force in the fight against poverty. It will empower the poor child to become professionals with education in their regional languages: PM

-Sainik Schools will be opened to girls now. We must ensure that women have equal representation in every sphere. We need to ensure that from roads to the workplace, women have a feeling of security and respect: PM.

-75 Vande Bharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country in 75 weeks of the Amrit Festival of Independence: PM

- The government will develop an e-commerce platform for the products being developed by Self-Help groups: PM

-In the future, August 14 will be observed as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day", said PM Modi. Let’s remember all our leaders who fought for this freedom, got is India as we see today. Leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, freedom fighters like Rajguru, Sukhdev, Bhagat Singh: PM.

-A new chapter is being written in the history of connectivity in Northeast India. Rail services will be connecting every capital of the Northeast very soon. Under the Act East Policy, NE is being connected to Bangladesh, Myanmar and South East Asia: PM.

-PM announced plans to introduce fortified rice for the poor under different government schemes and a National Hydrogen Mission in view of climate change. We have to make India a hub for the production and export of Green Hydrogen: PM

- The govt has increased attempts to reduce needless legal framework from the lives of our citizens. During COVID, our government has ended over 15,000 needless compliances: PM.

-7 years ago, we were importing mobile phones worth USD 8 billion. With the PLI schemes running effectively, the imports have significantly reduced and we’re exporting mobile phones worth USD 3 billion: PM

-In this decade, we will have to work dedicatedly to provide a new economy in rural India. Today, we are witnessing our villages getting transformed: PM.

- We’re promoting roads, healthcare, education, employment and nutrition in over 110 Aspirational Districts - that had remained lacking on the development matrix. We’re working hard to ensure these districts reach the levels of all other districts in India.

- Under the Jan Ausadhi Yojana, the poor and needy are getting affordable medicines. Till now, over 75,000 Health & Wellness Centres have been built. Now, we are working on a network of modern labs and good hospitals at the block level:PM

- The PM announced the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Mission. Over 4.5 crore families have started to receive piped water in just 2 years: PM.

-Referring to COVID-19, PM Modi said, "54 crore people have got vaccine doses... Despite all the efforts, we have not been able to save many people. Many children lost their parents". This period of Corona has come as a big challenge in front of our country, which is growing on the path of progress, in front of the entire human race. The people of India have fought this battle with restraint and patience: PM.

- In this Bharat ki Vikas Yatra, we don’t have to limit our celebrations to #AmritMahotsav but ensure that we meet our goals when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence: PM.

-We have to change ourselves in changing times. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ and Now, ‘Sabka Prayaas’ is important for achieving our aim of AatmanirbharBharat: PM.

- We have to connect 100% of our citizens with schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojna, Pension Yojna, Awas Yojna, etc among others: PM.

-In Jammu and Kashmir, the developments are seen on the ground… Be it the entire Himalayan region including our Eastern India, North East, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, our Coastal Belt or tribal areas, these will become the major basis for India's development in the future: PM

-PM also greeted the Olympians present on the occasion. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations: PM

