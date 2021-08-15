With 1 hour and 27 minutes long address, PM Narendra Modi delivers one of his longest Independence Day speeches

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. While addressing the nation from the fortified ramparts of the historic Red Fort, PM Modi also possibly delivered his second-longest speech.

The PM spoke on a wide range of issues and, while sharing his vision and the roadmap for the country, he made several big announcements in his nearly one hour and 27 minutes long speech. This was PM Modi’s 8th Independence Day address to the nation.

PM Modi had delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014. With his historic extempore speech delivered in 2014, the PM used it as a medium to connect with millions of Indians directly across the globe to highlight the issues the country was facing and to convey his government’s policies and vision ahead.

Since then, the PM has followed a similar format every year on Independence Day, delivering the progress reports of the last year and the path ahead for the next year.

After hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort, PM Modi began his address to the nation in a ceremony watched by millions. PM Modi’s address to the nation began around 7:30 am and it concluded around 9 AM. So, PM Modi spoke for roughly one hour and 27 minutes.

This year, PM Modi’s Independence Day speech was nearly eight minutes short of his record-setting 2016 address. His Independence Day speech in 2017 was much shorter - it lasted for 56 minutes -- his shortest till date. His 2019 address had been slightly longer at 92 minutes.

India is fighting the challenges of terrorism and expansionism and is dealing with them with great courage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address to the nation.

In these COVID-19 times, the country is receiving its highest foreign investment and its forex reserves are at an all-time high, the Prime Minister said. "As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, we have to ensure India becomes self-reliant in energy production," PM Modi told the nation from the Red Fort.

He announced the setting up of a National Hydrogen Mission to make India the new global hub of green hydrogen and its largest exporter. "I have faith in our youth; this is a 'can do generation', it can achieve every goal," he said.

Describing the New Education Policy as a means to fight poverty, he said it will focus on encouraging teaching in regional languages. The government has decided to open all Sainik schools to girls, the Prime Minister said.

"I call upon all departments to launch a campaign to review rules and procedures; we must remove all rules that create hindrance," he asserted. The PM also announced a Rs 100 lakh crore 'Gatishakti' initiative to bring employment opportunities for the youth and to help in holistic infrastructure growth.

India will launch the 'Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan', he said. Gatishakti, Modi explained, will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones.

India imported mobile phones worth USD 8 billion seven years ago and is now exporting USD 3 billion worth of mobile phones, he said. Along with modern infrastructure, India needs to adopt a holistic approach in infrastructure construction, the prime minister stressed in his address.

"We will have to work together for manufacturing world-class products, using cutting-edge innovation and new-age technology," he told the nation.

The government's focus is to make small farmers, who own less than two hectares of land and comprise over 80 percent of all farmers, the country's pride, Modi added. Rice provided under any scheme will be fortified by 2024, the prime minister announced.

"We are witnessing the rapid transformation of our villages," Modi said while stressing that digital entrepreneurs are being nurtured in villages too. In 75 weeks of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', 75 'Vande Bharat' trains will connect different parts of country, the prime minister announced.

