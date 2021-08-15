India at 75: 'This is can-do generation, can achieve every goal' says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Stressing that he has full faith in the youth of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday (August 15) said this is a "can-do generation" which can achieve every goal.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi said he is not a soothsayer, but believes in action.

Underlining his faith in the youth of the country, Modi said, "This is a Can Do Generation and it can achieve every goal."

The prime minister said he has full faith in the sisters and daughters, the farmers, and the professionals of the country.

Stating that no obstacle can stop India from fulfilling its 21st-century dreams and aspirations, Modi said, "Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity. Our life force is the spirit of nation first."

Narendra Modi said that to fulfill the resolutions the country has taken, every person will have to join hands and every countryman own them.

The prime minister also cited a poem that emphasized making most of the current times.