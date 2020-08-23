Indian Army honours wife of Colonel Santosh Babu who was martyred during India-China face-off

New Delhi: The Indian Army Saturday (August 22, 2020) honoured Santoshi Babu, the wife of Colonel Santosh Babu, who was martyred on June 15, 2020, during the violent clashes with the Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Santoshi Babu was honoured by Smriti Joshi, Chairperson of local Army Wives Welfare Association, for her contribution to the Nation.

The event was part of a week-long annual programme where Army commemorates the contribution of families of serving and fallen soldiers.

This celebration of "Shakti" commemorating the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers’ families kick starts immediately after Independence Day and continues its spirits.

Earlier on July 22, Santoshi was appointed as the Deputy Collector in Telangana by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

KCR had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs five crore to the family of Colonel Babu on June 19.

Colonel Babu was one of the 20 soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while defending Indian borders against Chinese aggression on the night of June 15.

He was the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment and was posted on borders for over a year and a half.