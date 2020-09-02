हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Indian Army JCO martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Rajouri

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri district on Wednesday (September 2, 2020).

Indian Army JCO martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu: A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was martyred in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri district on Wednesday (September 2, 2020).

The JCO deployed on a forward post in the Tarkundi sector was injured in Pakistan firing and later succumbed, police sources said.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and opened fire at forward posts in the Keri sector, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, the sources said.

The JCO was critically injured in the Pakistani firing and later succumbed to injuries, the sources said, adding Pakistan also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but the exact details are awaited.

This was the second such incident in the past four days. On August 30, a JCO was killed in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

According to sources, JCO Rajwinder Singh was a resident of Punjab`s Amritsar.

Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire on the LoC with impunity since the beginning of 2020. In over 2,720 ceasefire violations, 27 civilians have been killed and another 100 injured.

Indian ArmyJCOceasefire violationPakistanJ&KRajouri
