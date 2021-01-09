Indian Railways increases max speed to 130 kmph along Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal sections

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Saturday (January 9, 2021) announced that they have increased the maximum speed to 130 kmph along the Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal (GQ-GD) sections.

"Indian Railway achieved a big milestone this year by drastically enhancing the maximum speed to 130 kmph for 1280 km length out of 1,612 Km in Golden Quadrilateral - Golden Diagonal (GQ-GD) route. This covers the entire GQGD route over South Central Railway except Vijayawada - Duvvada section where signalling up-gradation work is in progress," said the Ministry of Railways.

Notably, the Golden Quadrilateral connects the four major metro cities namely Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

"The enhanced speed limits could be achieved due to the systematic and planned strengthening of tracks & its infrastructure by removing bottlenecks in these sections on a fast pace," the Ministry of Railways added.

This included heavier rails, laying of 260 meters long welded rail panels, improvement of curves and gradients among others.

The Railways said that they have utilized the opportunity of the COVID-19 induced lockdown period and low train movement in 2020 to complete all necessary infrastructure up-gradation works.

"Based on these improvements done by the Zone, the RDSO/Lucknow conducted oscillation trials through confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) consisting of instrumented coaches of all classes at 130 Kmph speed during July and October in 2020. During this check-in addition to track parameters, other areas like Signaling aspect, Traction distribution equipment, Locomotive & coach fitness were also checked and recorded," stated the Ministry of Railways.

Accordingly, the South Central Railway zone has received sanction to enhance the maximum speed limits to 130 kmph along the following routes:

1. Golden Diagonal (Grand Trunk) Route: 744 Route Km

i. Ballarshah to Kazipet - 234 Rkm

ii. Kazipet-Vijayawada-Gudur - 510 Rkm

2. Golden Quadrilateral Route (Chennai -Mumbai action): 536 Route Km

i. Renigunta to Gooty - 281 Rkm

ii. Gooty to Wadi - 255 Rkm

Notably, the maximum speed limits in the High-Density Network (HDN) between Secunderabad Kazipet (132 kms distance) have been already enhanced to 130 kmph. As such, including both the up and down lines in these sections, a total of 2,824 kms (1412 Rkms) has now been made fit to run at a speed of 130 kmph. This covers the entire GQ-GD route over SCR, except Vijayawada-Duvvada section, where signalling up-gradation work is in progress.