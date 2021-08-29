हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways Recruitment 2021

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies! Apply for various posts, check details here

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway has invited appliction for recruitment for 1,664 posts.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies! Apply for various posts, check details here
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway has released notification for recruitment for 1,664 posts that are available at the following divisions - Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi workshop.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply ONLINE through RRC's official website: rrcprjapprentices.in.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Vacancy details

Prayagraj division: 703 vacancies vacant posts in mechanical and electrical departments.

Jhansi division: 480 vacant posts.

Agra division: 296 vacant posts.

Jhansi workshop division: 185 vacant posts.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Educational qualifications

A candidate should have passed matriculation (Class 10) in the 10+2 system with a minimum of 50% marks. For Trade welder (gas and electric), wireman and carpenter, the minimum educational qualification is a Class 8 pass certificate along with National Trade Certificate or an ITI Certificate. 

DIRECT LINK FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

Indian Railways Recruitment: Age limit

The interested candidate must be more than 15 years of age and must not be 24 years as of September 1, 2021. Age relaxation is there.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Application fees

An applicant needs to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. SC, ST, PWD or women applicants need not to pay any fee.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Last date

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online till September 1, 2021.

