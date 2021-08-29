UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various vacancies on upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for 23 Assistant Geologists and other posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

The applicants need to note that the last day to apply for the posts is September 16, 2021. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till September 17, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application: September 16

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: September 17

ALSO READ | CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF on crpf.gov.in, details here

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Assistant Director (Plant Pathology) post

No. of vacancy: 2

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Agricultural Engineer (Instrumentation) post

No. of vacancy: 1

Pay Scale: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Services Group-“B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) post

Assistant Geologist post

No. of vacancy: 20

Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Services Group- B Gazetted Non-Ministerial

ALSO READ | India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 581 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak released, apply before THIS date

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates can pay ther application fee online or by visiting the nearest SBI branch in cash. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. Candidates belonging to other categories are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/-

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

The applicant need to apply online through the official website of the commission- upsconline.nic.in.

Live TV