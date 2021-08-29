India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 581 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak released, apply before THIS date

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks for the Uttarakhand postal circle. A total of 581 vacancies have been notified.

The openings are for three posts namely, Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

The online application process started on August 23. The last date to apply is September 22, 2021.

Interested candidates can apply on indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline before the deadline.

Uttarakhand GDS Recruitment – Age Limit:

The age of the candidates for GDS posts should be between 18 and 40 years respectively as on August 23, 2021.

Uttarakhand GDS Recruitment – Eligibility:

The candidate must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Uttarakhand GDS Recruitment – How to apply:

The candidate who desires to apply online will have to register themselves in the portal through indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline. Only one Registration is allowed for one candidate. The same registration number should be used for the submission of applications during the cycle to any of the circles.

