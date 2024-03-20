Indian Student Goes Missing In US, Parents Received Ransom Call

An Indian student pursuing education in the US who went missing for a long time, is now assumed to have been kidnapped by a drug seller after his parents received a ransom call demanding nearly a lakh rupees. The unknown caller has threatened the parents to sell their son's kidney.

The victim has been identified as Abdul Mohammed, 25, a resident of Hyderabad, who left his home last May to pursue a degree in Information Technology at Cleveland University, Ohio. Mohammed's family claimed that they had not spoken to their child since March 7.

According to an NDTV report, Mohammed Saleem, the victim's father, received a ransom call last week from an unknown number to inform the parents that his son had been kidnapped by drug sellers in Cleveland. The unidentified caller then demanded $1200 to release their son but did not inform any specified mode of payment. The caller also threatened the family to sell the kidney of the student to the mafia if they refused to pay the money.

Later, the parents informed the relatives living in the US and then they filed a missing complaint with the Cleveland police. In search of his son, the family has also written to the Indian Council in Chicago.

This is not happening for the first time, a week before, another Indian student was found dead in the US. The body was found in a car in a forest. The victim identified as Abhijeeth Paruchuru, 20-year-old was pursuing an engineering student in Boston. The initial probe ruled out anything suspicious, the Consulate General of India in New York had said.