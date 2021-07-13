हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BHIM app

India's BHIM app to be launched in Bhutan on July 13

BHIM or Bharat Interface for Money is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is based on Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

India&#039;s BHIM app to be launched in Bhutan on July 13

New Delhi: India's e payment gateway for cashless transactions --BHIM app will be launched in Bhutan on Tuesday (July 13). BHIM or Bharat Interface for Money is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is based on Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

BHIM app will help Indian businesses, tourists in the country with cashless transactions and will give a flip to Bhutanese businesses as well.

BHIM is the 2nd Indian payment gateway to be launched in the country after RuPay.

2019 saw the RuPay card being launched in Bhutan during the visit of Indian PM Narendra Modi. Phase 2 of RuPay was launched last year. RuPay is an Indian payment gateway like a visa or Mastercard and is now available in many countries in the region like Singapore, Maldives, UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

India and Bhutan share a very close relationship, defined as a "special relationship". Amid the covid crisis, India sent out medicines and vaccines to the country. Bhutan also reached out to India by supplying 40 metric tonnes of liquid Oxygen to Assam.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BHIM appBharat Interface for Money (BHIM) AppNPCINational Payments Corporations of IndiaBhutanIndia Bhutan
Next
Story

India's first COVID-19 patient has tested positive for coronavirus, again

Must Watch

PT16M30S

Badi Bahas: New population policy against human rights - Darul Uloom Deoband