Ajay Bisaria

India's envoy to Pakistan to reach Islamabad on Saturday: MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

Responding to a query, Kumar said that Bisaria will reach Islamabad on Saturday to resume his duties.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday asserted that Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will return to Islamabad.

Bisaria had been called to New Delhi for consultations following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 when 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"High Commissioner of India to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria is returning to Islamabad after completing his consultations in India. He'll reach Islamabad tomorrow (Saturday) and resume his duties," said the MEA spokesperson.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) killed the CRPF personnel.

India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26.

On February 27, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

