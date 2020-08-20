Indore declared cleanest city of India for 4th time in a row; Surat second, Navi Mumbai 3rd

New Delhi: Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Surat and Navi Mumbai were ranked second and third respectively in the central government's cleanliness survey.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.

Congratulating the people of Indore, the Union Minister tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations! Indore is India’s cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, people, political leadership and Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance."

Indore is India's cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM @ChouhanShivraj people, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance.

Puri also congratulated the people of Surat city for being adjudged the second cleanest city of India. "Congratulations Surat! The bustling industrial town of Gujarat emerges as India’s 2nd cleanest city. Congratulations to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupan, people of Gujarat, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance."

Congratulations Surat! The bustling industrial town of Gujarat emerges as India's 2nd cleanest city. Congratulations to Gujarat CM Sh @vijayrupanibjp Ji, people of Gujarat, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance.

Interestingly, Varanasi, which is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been adjudged the 'best Ganga town' in the central government's cleanliness survey.

Jalandhar Cantt was declared India's Cleanest Cantonment in the Swachh Bharat Survekshan 2020.