हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea, 39 other inmates test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra's Byculla jail

Most of the 40 inmates are asymptomatic. They were shifted to the isolation centre of the prison at Patankar School in Byculla in Central Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

Indrani Mukerjea, 39 other inmates test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra&#039;s Byculla jail
File photo

Mumbai: Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea and 39 other inmates of the Byculla prison here have tested positive for coronavirus and shifted to a quarantine centre.

These 40 inmates were found positive for coronavirus after they were subjected to Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), news agency PTI reported an official saying.

"Most of the 40 inmates are asymptomatic. They were shifted to the isolation centre of the prison at Patankar School in Byculla in Central Mumbai as a precautionary measure," he said.

The RAT was performed on Sunday as one of the women prisoners was found infected and shifted to the COVID centre at St George Hospital in South Mumbai, the official said.

Subsequently, RAT was conducted on 350 women prisoners, 225 men inmates and 60 staff of the jail, out of whom 40 women tested positive for coronavirus.

Mukerjea has been lodged at the Byculla prison since her arrest in the murder case in August 2015.

The prosecution's case is that Mukerjea, along with her former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, had killed Sheena Bora, who was born of her previous relationship, in the year 2012.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indrani MukerjeaCOVID-19CoronavirusByculla Jail
Next
Story

Thieves steal over 1,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Jind hospital in Haryana

Must Watch

PT4M2S

New Covid guidelines in Maharashtra: Here is what is allowed, what is not