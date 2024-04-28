Inheritance Tax Controversy: Congress' Chidambaram Fires Back At BJP, Says PM Modi 'Imagining Our Manifesto...'

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday took a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heated attacks on Congress’ Manifesto. Chidambaram said that the PM has imagined a Congress manifesto written by one of his ghost speech writers and urged him to engage in a discussion on the genuine issues outlined in the document.

Chidambaram's comments come amidst the ongoing criticism from BJP leaders and PM Modi regarding Congress leader Sam Pitroda's statement on 'inheritance tax,' sparking a controversy around ‘wealth redistribution.’

The former finance minister in his post on ‘X’ said that "The Hon'ble Prime Minister continues to discover and read in the Congress' manifesto words and sentences that are not there! He has imagined a Congress' manifesto written by one of his ghost speech writers.” He further clarified that the phrase 'inheritance tax' is not mentioned anywhere in the manifesto.

In a wielded remark at the Prime Minister, P Chidambaram said, “It is disappointing to see the Hon'ble PM fight imaginary ghosts.”

Chidambaram pointed out Congress’ promises on taxation in the Manifesto, he said that firstly, the party aims to usher in an era marked by transparency, equity, and impartiality in the administration of direct taxes, Secondly, the party is committed to uphold stable personal income tax rates over a five-year term and lessen the burden of tax on MSMEs, he added.

Chidambaram said that the promise is to end the duplicitous 'cess' Raj of the Modi government and shopkeepers and retail businesses will be given significant tax relief and GST 2.0 will be introduced.

Earlier on Thursday, Chidambaram said that the BJP seems scared as they're creating fake controversies about 'redistribution of wealth' and 'inheritance tax.' He believes they're resorting to lies and insults because their promises, like 'Modi ki Guarantee,' have disappeared. Chidambaram also stated that the Manifesto is fair to everyone, regardless of religion.