International Wrestler 'The Great Khali' Campaigs With BJP Candidate Ramesh Awasthi In Kanpur

New Delhi: As soon as the international wrestler 'The Great Khali' attended road show in Kanpur to support BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi. The crowd broke out during the election campaign on the street of Kanpur to see the 'The Great Khali'.

The wrestler shared his video of the election campaign on social media which shows how people are showing their love and blessing to him and also to the BJP's candidate Ramesh Awasthi.

The Great Khali reached Kanpur after BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi invited him to participate in the election campaign ahead Lok Sabha elections. During the roadshow, a crowd of thousands gathered around the jeep just to see the WWE famous wrestler. The video also captured the moments when Khali's fans tried to take selfies with him.

During the roadshow, he also appealed to cast a vote for BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi. Khali shared a video on Thursday, which showcased how Khali and the BJP candidate fell in love with the Kanpur people. Both of them were surrounded by the crowd which not only included BJP workers The Great Khali folded hands in front of everyone and greeted everyone. Many people can be seen gathering near him.

After Khali shared a video of the campaign on his Instagram, it started getting viral on all the other social media as well. While The video shared on the official handle is receiving a good amount of support from the followers almost 25 thousand people have liked it already.