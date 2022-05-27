हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
International Day of Yoga 2022

International Yoga Day 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joins in yoga session with Navy personnel at Karwar Naval Base

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga is being promoted through multiple programmes by the Ministry.

International Yoga Day 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joins in yoga session with Navy personnel at Karwar Naval Base
Image credits: ANI

Karnataka: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, participated in a yoga session with Indian Navy personnel at Karwar Naval Base on Friday.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga is being promoted through multiple programmes by the Ministry to take the message of Yoga across the world to a wider audience. A curtain raiser event to mark the 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga was celebrated on March 13 while a 75-day countdown event was organized at the Red Fort in Delhi. 

Earlier, Singh interacted with Indian Navy personnel and their families in Karwar on Thursday night.  ALSO READ: Monkeypox contracted by only gay, bisexual men? 5 myths about the viral infection BUSTED!

"Delighted to interact with the Indian Navy personnel and their families at Karnataka Naval Area in Karwar. Our Defence personnel serve the nation diligently and keep our country safe and secure. Their family members also serve the country by giving them support and strength," said the Minister in a Twitter post.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
International Day of Yoga 2022Defence MinisterRajnath SinghIndian NavyKawar Naval Base
Next
Story

Delhi weather update: Temperature to rise, mercury likely to cross 40°C in next few days

Must Watch

PT2M55S

A new application has been filed in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case