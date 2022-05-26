हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL Betting

IPL betting: Five arrested in Kolkata for running betting racket

Three of them were arrested from inside Eden Gardens stadium, where the match was held on Wednesday, reports PTI.

IPL betting: Five arrested in Kolkata for running betting racket
Representational image

Five persons have been arrested from the city for allegedly running a betting racket during Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, police said on Thursday. Three of them were arrested from inside Eden Gardens stadium, where the match was held on Wednesday, while the rest two were picked from a nearby guest house in New Market area, the police said. The trio were caught in the act from the F1 block of the iconic Eden Gardens stadium, the police said.

Seven mobile phones were seized from the five and a case under sections 3 and 4 of the West Bengal Gambling Act and of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy and cheating have been lodged against them at the Maidan Police Station, a senior police officer said.

 

Tags:
IPL Bettingbetting racketcricket bettingEden GardensKolkata
